Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $110.62 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 2.79% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $110,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,855,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.99. 34,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day moving average is $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

