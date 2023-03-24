Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $76.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.38% of Quanta Services worth $76,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,997. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

