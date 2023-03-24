Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $82.23 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.62% of Akamai Technologies worth $82,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,712 shares of company stock valued at $626,035 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

