Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $98.59 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,537 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.89% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $98,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.29. 115,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.