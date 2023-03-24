Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $104,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $801.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $820.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

