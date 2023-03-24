Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 14,273 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of Darden Restaurants worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,608,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. 374,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

