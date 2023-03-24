Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 41,095 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,095 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Saia were worth $92,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $760,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 131.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 16.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,390. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200 day moving average of $234.10.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

