Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,580 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $430.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,934. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

