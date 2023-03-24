Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 70,805 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,805 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.68% of IDEX worth $117,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,990. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.15 and a 200 day moving average of $222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

