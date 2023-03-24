Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $130,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $437.32. 45,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,842. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $446.89. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,273 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.