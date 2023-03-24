CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. CONMED’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

