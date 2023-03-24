Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson 17.35% 19.82% 3.41% INDUS Realty Trust 12.42% 0.70% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $540.00 million 4.05 $93.70 million $0.45 35.25 INDUS Realty Trust $49.19 million 13.66 $6.11 million $0.60 109.93

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kennedy-Wilson and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 213.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. INDUS Realty Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Co-Investment Portfolio segment focuses on co-investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate related assets, including loans secured by real estate, through the co-mingled funds and joint ventures that it manages, as well as the fees that it earns on its fee bearing capital. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

