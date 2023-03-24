Contrasting Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 23.08% 10.06% 1.06% United Bancorporation of Alabama 30.21% 14.28% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorporation of Alabama, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorporation of Alabama’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 1.95 $13.34 million $2.80 8.43 United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.30 $18.68 million $5.13 7.68

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Ohio Valley Banc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

