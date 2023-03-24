Contrasting Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 13.79% 16.04% 12.64% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perdoceo Education and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $695.21 million 1.24 $95.87 million $1.38 9.30 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

