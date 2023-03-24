Cormark Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.00 Price Target

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

In other news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,115. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $56,890. Corporate insiders own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.