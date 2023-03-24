Cormark Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.00 Price Target

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PNG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.67.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
