Cosmos Hits 1-Day Volume of $125.14 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00040896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $125.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00062032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017969 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.