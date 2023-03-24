Country Trust Bank Has $25.46 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EMB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. 1,992,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $98.32.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.