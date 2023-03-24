Country Trust Bank Has $296,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.31. 46,450,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,811,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.