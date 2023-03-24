Country Trust Bank Has $47.63 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS remained flat at $72.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,435,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,973. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

