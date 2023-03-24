Country Trust Bank Has $5.69 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,059. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

