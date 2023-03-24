Country Trust Bank Purchases 4,473 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.25. 148,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,641. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

