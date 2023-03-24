Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.23 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $76.29 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 483,487,955 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

