Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.52. 419,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,564. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.28.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

