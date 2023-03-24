Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $15,571,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 305,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,566. The company has a market cap of $623.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

