Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 2,687,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,524. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

