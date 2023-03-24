Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,043,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after acquiring an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. 274,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

