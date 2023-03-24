Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.34

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 24067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

