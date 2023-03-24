Critical Contrast: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 17.86% 17.08% 9.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Valens Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 11 0 2.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $79.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.79 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.89 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.57 $1.45 billion $2.63 26.52

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

