Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of HCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in HCM Acquisition by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 57.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 481,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,825,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCMA stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

