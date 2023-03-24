Crystalline Management Inc. Takes Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter worth $101,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCAA remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

