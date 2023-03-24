CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of CSG Systems International worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.8 %

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.