CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.07

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $1.07 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00319547 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

