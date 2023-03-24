cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.72 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,972.35 or 0.21241818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

