CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:CVS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
