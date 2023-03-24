DA Davidson Trims Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price to $25.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $29.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 4.8 %

CADE opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

