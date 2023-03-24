Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,812. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.70. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

