Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.11 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.50 or 0.00034042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $100.11 million and $361,858.57 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

