Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CEO Steven L. Hoerter Sells 7,500 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

