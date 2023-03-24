DEI (DEI) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $2,382.10 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00328855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015814 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

