DEI Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $1,928.94 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00326446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012215 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015788 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.