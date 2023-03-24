Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

