dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.
dentalcorp Price Performance
DNTL traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$8.28. 71,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,094. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06.
dentalcorp Company Profile
