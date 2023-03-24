dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s current price.

DNTL traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$8.28. 71,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,094. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

