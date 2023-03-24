Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

