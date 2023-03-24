Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Target Price to $26.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

