dForce USD Hits One Day Volume of $8,823.72 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $8,823.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00328300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,653,735 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99613449 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,583.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

