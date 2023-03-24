dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.63 million and $6,568.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00326826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,620,037 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99613449 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,583.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

