dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.24 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $7,522.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00337899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,461,233 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

