Diane J. Bessette Sells 9,289 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $103.74. 1,847,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,574. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lennar by 972.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 239,039 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

