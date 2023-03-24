Diane J. Bessette Sells 9,289 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $103.74. 1,847,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,574. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lennar by 972.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 239,039 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
