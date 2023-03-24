DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $152.60.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

