DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 5%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.92. 671,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,576,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

